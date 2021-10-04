The sporting weekend in pictures

The first full-scale running of the London Marathon in more than two years was staged and the showdown between title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City was the pick of the Premier League weekend.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the weekend in pictures.

Ethiopia’s Sisay Lemma celebrates after winning the Elite Men’s Race in The 2021 Virgin Money London Marathon (Bob Martin/Virgin Money London Marathon) (PA Media)

David Weir (left) from Great Britain crossing the finishing line on The Mall to come third in the Elite Men’s Wheelchair Race at The 2021 Virgin Money London Marathon (Bob Martin/Virgin Money London Marathon). The race was won by Switzerland’s Marcel Hug.

A runner kitted out in a low carb loaf was among those who finished the Virgin Money London Marathon (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

Mohamed Salah scores a superb individual goal in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Premier League title rivals Manchester City at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring Manchester City’s equaliser in a thrilling Anfield clash (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts on the touchline after being convinced that Liverpool defender James Milner should have been sent off for a second bookable offence (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Cristiano Ronaldo (right) cuts a frustrated figure after coming off the bench in Manchester United’s 1-1 home draw with Everton (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Everton’s Andros Townsend (right) celebrates scoring in their 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Timo Werner celebrates his first goal of the season in Chelsea’s 3-1 win against Southampton (Tess Derry/PA) (PA Wire)

Watford manager Xisco Munoz pictured after the final whistle at Leeds on Saturday. The 1-0 defeat was the Spaniard’s last in charge as he was sacked on Sunday morning (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Goalscorer Yoane Wissa (hidden) and team-mates celebrate Brentford’s late winner at West Ham in front of their own fans (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)

Lucas Moura basks in his Tottenham winner against Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Angela Addison (second left) wheels away in celebration after scoring in a 2-0 win at Leicester which saw Tottenham join Arsenal at the top of the Women’s Super League (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

West Ham claimed a famous Women’s Super League win at Manchester City with Yui Hasegawa (centre) scoring in a 2-0 victory (PA Wire)

Leicester players hug after a late penalty try secured a 13-12 Gallagher Premiership victory over Saracens (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Exeter’s Will Witty dives over to score in the Chiefs’ 25-15 Gallagher Premiership victory at Sale (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

England’s Danny Willett poses with the trophy on the Swilken Bridge after winning the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA) (PA Wire)

Vadream ridden by David Egan (centre left) goes on to win The John Guest Racing Bengough Stakes at Ascot (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)