01 November 2021

The sporting weekend in pictures

By NewsChain Sport
01 November 2021

Jos Buttler was at his best, scoring an unbeaten 71, as England took a massive stride towards the T20 World Cup semi-finals with an eight-wicket thrashing of old rivals Australia.

In the Premier League, Manchester United eased the pressure on under-fire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with an easy 3-0 win at Tottenham which saw the heat turned up on Nuno Espirito Santo.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at a selection of pictures from this weekend’s sporting action.

Jos Buttler struck an unbeaten 71 as England made a statement of intent against Australia (Aijaz Rahi/AP) (AP)
Manchester United celebrate their 3-0 win at Tottenham (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)
Tottenham fans have turned on Nuno Espirito Santo after the defeat (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)
The All Blacks stormed to a 54-16 victory in Wales (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)
England’s Chris Woakes dives to take the catch to dismiss Australia’s Steve Smith (Aijaz Rahi/AP) (AP)
Chelsea’s Bethany England celebrates scoring her side’s third goal in a 3-0 victory in the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)
Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah celebrates scoring in a 2-0 win at Leicester (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)
Kyle Steyn scored four tries as Scotland eased to an emphatic 60-14 victory over Tonga in their opening autumn Test at Murrayfield (Steve Welsh/PA) (PA Wire)
England Women laid down a marker ahead of next year’s World Cup with a comprehensive 43-12 victory over reigning champions New Zealand (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)
Reece James celebrates a second-half double as Chelsea beat Newcastle 3-0 at St James’ Park (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)
Trent Boult takes the catch to dismiss India captain Virat Kohli as New Zealand beat India (Aijaz Rahi/AP) (AP)
Fashion Sakala (left) celebrates after scoring as Rangers romped to a 6-1 win over Motherwell to take them four points clear at the top of the cinch Premiership (Jeff Holmes/PA) (PA Wire)

