The sporting weekend in pictures
Ireland claimed the Triple Crown following a dominant 26-5 bonus-point victory over Scotland in Dublin.
But they were denied outright Guinness Six Nations glory as France later completed the Grand Slam by defeating England in Paris.
Elsewhere Liverpool and Manchester City set up a blockbuster FA Cup semi-final showdown.
Here, the PA news agency looks back on the sporting weekend in pictures.
