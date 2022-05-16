The sporting weekend in pictures

Liverpool won the FA Cup in dramatic circumstances at Wembley, beating Chelsea in a penalty shoot-out.
Chelsea defended their Women’s FA Cup crown and completed the double with victory over Manchester City in extra time in front of a record crowd of 49,094.
Away from football, former Australia cricketer Andrew Symonds died at the age of 46 after being involved in a car crash, while Novak Djokovic won his first tournament of the year in the Italian Open.
Here, the PA news agency showcases the best of the sporting weekend inpictures.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox