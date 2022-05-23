Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions at Liverpool’s expense after a dramatic final day of the season.
Burnley were relegated after Leeds pulled off a crucial victory at Brentford, while Tottenham locked down fourth place and Champions League qualification.
Max Verstappen won the Spanish Grand Prix and Justin Thomas was victorious in the US PGA Championship in Tulsa.
Here, the PA news agency showcases the best of the sporting weekend in pictures.
