Manchester United slumped to the bottom of the Premier League table after suffering a humiliating 4-0 defeat at Brentford.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and Tottenham counterpart Antonio Conte were both sent off as Harry Kane’s injury-time header gave his side an undeserved 2-2 at Stamford Bridge.

Away from football, Sweden’s Maja Stark won the ISPS Handa World Invitational after a stunning final round of 63 and Great Britain enjoyed more medal success at the European Championships in Munich.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the sporting weekend in pictures:

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is sent off by referee Anthony Taylor during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Nottingham Forest’s Taiwo Awoniyi (centre) celebrates scoring his side’s goal in their 1-0 win over West Ham (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Manchester United’s David de Gea appears dejected during the 4-0 loss at Brentford (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the 4-0 defeat at Brentford (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Sweden’s Maja Stark on her way to winning the ISPS HANDA World Invitational at Galgorm Castle (Peter Morrison/PA) (PA Wire)

Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne scores his side’s second goal against Bournemouth (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Will Zalatoris celebrates after defeating Sepp Straka, of Austria, in a playoff in the final round of the St Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee (Mark Humphrey/AP) (AP)

Great Britain’s Jack Carlin crashes during the men’s sprint semi-final at the European Championships in Munich (Marius Becker/DPA) (AP)

Great Britain’s James Wilby celebrates on the podium after winning gold in the men’s 200m breaststroke at the European Swimming Championships in Rome (Gregorio Borgia/AP) (AP)

Great Britain’s Jessica Gadirova in action during the Women’s Floor Exercise Final during day four of the European Championships in Munich (Sven Beyrich/DPA) (PA Wire)