The sporting weekend in pictures
Arsenal and Manchester City picked up three more points in the race for the Premier League title, while Newcastle moved a step closer to Champions League football with victory over Manchester United.
Max Verstappen won his second race of the Formula One season in a chaotic Australian Grand Prix and Antony Joshua won his first bout since 2020 with a unanimous points decision triumph over Jermaine Franklin at the O2 Arena.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the top images from the weekend’s sporting action.
