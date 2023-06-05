05 June 2023

The sporting weekend in pictures

By NewsChain Sport
05 June 2023

Manchester City won the second leg of a possible treble after beating local rivals Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

England thrashed Ireland by 10 wickets in their Test match at Lord’s, although spinner Jack Leach was subsequently ruled out of the upcoming Ashes against Australia due to injury.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen cruised to victory in the Spanish Grand Prix to extend his championship lead, while Norway’s Viktor Hovland defeated Denny McCarthy in a play-off to win the Memorial Tournament.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Search for survivors ends as death toll from train accident exceeds 300

world news

Today's weather in London, Sunday June 4

news

Roma boss Jose Mourinho charged by UEFA over criticism of English referee Anthony Taylor

football