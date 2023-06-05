The sporting weekend in pictures
Manchester City won the second leg of a possible treble after beating local rivals Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final at Wembley.
England thrashed Ireland by 10 wickets in their Test match at Lord’s, although spinner Jack Leach was subsequently ruled out of the upcoming Ashes against Australia due to injury.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen cruised to victory in the Spanish Grand Prix to extend his championship lead, while Norway’s Viktor Hovland defeated Denny McCarthy in a play-off to win the Memorial Tournament.
