12 June 2023

The sporting weekend in pictures

By NewsChain Sport
12 June 2023

Manchester City completed the treble after a 1-0 victory over Inter Milan in Istanbul secured Pep Guardiola’s side Champions League glory.

Novak Djokovic wrote his name into the history books after his win against Casper Ruud in the final of the French Open earned him an unprecedented 23rd Grand Slam title.

Australia became the second team to claim the World Test Championship after crushing India on the final day of their match at The Oval.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

