26 June 2023

The sporting weekend in pictures

By NewsChain Sport
26 June 2023

Carlos Alcaraz believes he will be one of the favourites for Wimbledon after regaining the world number one ranking by winning the cinch Championship at Queen’s Club.

Sophie Ecclestone took 10 wickets in the match but England faced an uphill challenge to chase 268 for victory in their Test match against Australia.

China’s Ruoning Yin won her first major title in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, while Keegan Bradley won his sixth PGA Tour title in the Travelers Championship.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the top images from the weekend’s sporting action.

