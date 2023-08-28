28 August 2023

The sporting weekend in pictures

By NewsChain Sport
28 August 2023

Ten-man Liverpool stunned Newcastle and there were victories for Manchester City and Manchester United on a dramatic weekend of Premier League action.

The World Athletics Championships drew to a close in Budapest with more medals for Great Britain, while Max Verstappen continued his Formula One dominance on home soil.

Here, the PA news agency picks out the best moments in pictures from the sporting weekend.

