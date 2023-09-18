The sporting weekend in pictures
At the Rugby World Cup there were victories for England, Ireland and Wales as Australia crashed to a shock loss to Fiji, while Carlos Sainz ended the winning streaks of Max Verstappen and Red Bull with victory in the Singapore Grand Prix.
Brighton pulled off an impressive 3-1 triumph at Manchester United, Ryan Fox triumphed at Wentworth and Great Britain booked a last-eight place in the Davis Cup in dramatic fashion.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some top images from the weekend’s sporting action.
