25 September 2023

The sporting weekend in pictures

By NewsChain Sport
25 September 2023

Wales charged into the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals with a 40-6 win over Australia while Ireland scored a statement win over reigning champions South Africa.

In the Premier League, Newcastle put eight past woeful Sheffield United, while Manchester United won at Burnley to ease the pressure on boss Erik ten Hag.

Europe retained the Solheim Cup but there was a painful defeat for heavyweight Joe Joyce at the hands of China’s Zhilei Zhang.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the best of the weekend’s sporting action in pictures.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Olympic rower James Cracknell chosen as Tory candidate for next General Election

news

Motorcyclist killed in crash with taxi was being followed by police bikes

news

Serial baby killer nurse Lucy Letby to face retrial on allegation she tried to murder baby girl

news