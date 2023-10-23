23 October 2023

The sporting weekend in pictures

By NewsChain Sport
23 October 2023

England suffered a heartbreaking semi-final defeat to defending champions South Africa at the Rugby World Cup through a last-gasp penalty at the Stade de France.

At the Cricket World Cup in India, England’s hopes of progress were left in the balance after slumping to a heavy loss against South Africa.

Premier League action returned as Arsenal came from 2-0 down to draw at Chelsea, while football was united in grief following the death of England great Sir Bobby Charlton.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best pictures from the weekend’s sporting action.

