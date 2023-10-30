30 October 2023

The sporting weekend in pictures

By NewsChain Sport
30 October 2023

New Zealand captain Sam Cane became the first player to be sent off in a men’s World Cup final as South Africa retained their title with a nail-biting 12-11 victory at Stade de France.

In cricket’s equivalent, defending champions England were thrashed by 100 runs by hosts India, leaving the sides bottom and top of the table respectively.

Erling Haaland scored twice in the Manchester derby as City beat United 3-0 at Old Trafford, where tributes were paid to the late Sir Bobby Charlton.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Friends star Matthew Perry found dead at his Los Angeles home aged 54

news

Friends co-stars remember Matthew Perry after death: ‘The world will miss you’

news

Nottingham’s Adam Johnson dies after ‘freak accident’ during ice hockey game

sport