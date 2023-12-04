04 December 2023

The sporting weekend in pictures

By NewsChain Sport
04 December 2023

Sunday’s Premier League action saw six goals at the Etihad Stadium as Manchester City drew 3-3 with Tottenham, while Liverpool scored two late goals to snatch a 4-3 win against Fulham.

A day earlier, leaders Arsenal were 2-1 winners against Wolves and Newcastle squeezed past Manchester United 1-0.

Elsewhere, Ronnie O’Sullivan became the oldest winner of the UK Snooker Championship in York, while there was more woe for England’s cricketers.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at the best of the weekend’s sporting action.

