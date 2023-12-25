25 December 2023

The sporting weekend in pictures

By NewsChain Sport
25 December 2023

Arsenal drew 1-1 at Premier League title rivals Liverpool to stay in pole position, Tottenham climbed into the top four with victory against Everton and Wolves beat Chelsea in the first top-flight fixture to be held on Christmas Eve since 1995.

British heavyweight Anthony Joshua produced a brilliant display to stop Sweden’s Otto Wallin in Riyadh, but his expected clash with Deontay Wilder is in doubt after the American’s shock defeat on the same card to Joshua Parker.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s action.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Diana dress fetches record-breaking price tag at auction

news

Body recovered in search for missing mother-of-three Gaynor Lord

news

Duke of Sussex hails phone hacking ruling as ‘great day for truth’

news