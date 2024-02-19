19 February 2024

The sporting weekend in pictures

By NewsChain Sport
19 February 2024

Champions Manchester City lost ground in the Premier League title race following a 1-1 draw with Chelsea after easy away wins for Liverpool and Arsenal.

England’s cricketers slumped to a 434-run defeat to India in the third Test in Rajkot, while Hideki Matsuyama stormed to victory in the Genesis Invitational after tournament host Tiger Woods withdrew through illness.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the top images from the weekend’s sporting action.

