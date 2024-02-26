26 February 2024

The sporting weekend in pictures

By NewsChain Sport
Liverpool claimed the first major prize of the English football season as Virgil van Dijk’s extra-time header sealed Carabao Cup final victory at Wembley.

In the Premier League, there was a first victory for Fulham at Manchester United since 2003 while north of the border, Rangers maintained their advantage over reigning champions Celtic.

Meanwhile, Ireland maintained their march towards another Six Nations Grand Slam as England’s hopes went up in smoke at Murrayfield, while Wigan claimed rugby league World Club Challenge victory in dramatic fashion.

England’s hopes of squaring an intriguing Test series in India were dealt a significant blow when a second innings collapse handed the hosts an opportunity to wrap up victory.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures.

