25 March 2024

The sporting weekend in pictures

By NewsChain Sport
25 March 2024

Gareth Southgate’s England side suffered their first defeat since the World Cup and Max Verstappen did not win the Australian Grand Prix – but Bethany England joined an exclusive Women’s Super League club.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Max Verstappen’s bid to win a record-equalling 10 consecutive races went up in smoke at the Australian Grand Prix (Scott Barbour/AP) 

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Speculation around Kate’s wellbeing ‘worst I’ve seen’, says former royal adviser

news

Pope's last minute cancellation raises health fears at start of busy Holy Week schedule

world news

King frustrated recovery taking ‘longer than he would want it to’, says nephew

news