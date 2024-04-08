The sporting weekend in pictures
Manchester United put a dent in Liverpool’s Premier League title aspirations as they recovered from a poor first half to hold Jurgen Klopp’s side in a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.
Max Verstappen cruised to another win in the Japanese Grand Prix, while Northampton Saints advanced to the Champions Cup quarter-finals.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox