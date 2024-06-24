24 June 2024

The sporting weekend in pictures

By NewsChain Sport
24 June 2024

Scotland’s Euro 2024 campaign came to an end in agonising fashion with a last-gasp defeat against Hungary.

Another late goal saw Germany top Group A thanks to a 1-1 draw with Switzerland as the final round of pool matches began.

Chris Jordan took a hat-trick in England’s thumping win over the USA, which booked their place in the T20 World Cup semi-finals.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures from this weekend’s sporting action.

