02 September 2024

The sporting weekend in pictures

By NewsChain Sport
02 September 2024

Liverpool and Manchester City maintained their 100 per cent starts to the Premier League season with wins against Manchester United and West Ham respectively.

Great Britain’s Paralympics team continued to rack up the medals in Paris, England completed a Test series win against Sri Lanka and Jack Draper reached the last 16 of the men’s singles at the US Open.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

