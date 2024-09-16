16 September 2024

The sporting weekend in pictures

By NewsChain Sport
16 September 2024

Nottingham Forest secured their first victory at Anfield since 1969, while the United States held off a brave fightback from Europe to win the Solheim Cup for the first time in seven years.

Ireland’s women secured a historic T20 victory over England, whose male counterparts’ own Sunday T20 decider against Australia was washed out in Manchester.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at the sporting weekend in pictures.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Donald Trump rules out further debates against Kamala Harris

news

Mother who flew to Ibiza while son, 12, in court, ordered to pay compensation

news

Harris makes forceful case against Trump on abortion, economy and democracy

news