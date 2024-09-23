23 September 2024

The sporting weekend in pictures

By NewsChain Sport
23 September 2024

Daniel Dubois produced a stunning display to knock Anthony Joshua out and retain his IBF world title belt in front of more than 96,000 people at Wembley Stadium.

Elsewhere, Manchester City scored a stoppage time goal to draw 2-2 with Arsenal in the crunch Premier League clash of the weekend while Lando Norris won the Singapore Grand Prix for his third race win.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures from this weekend’s sporting action.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Keir Starmer defends his football ticket freebies, saying it saves taxpayers' money

news

Huge penguin chick at Australian aquarium becomes social media sensation

world news

Multiple women accuse former Harrods boss Mohamed Al Fayed of rape and sexual assault

news