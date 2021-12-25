The stars celebrate – Christmas Day sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 25.
Football
Premier League stars past and present wished everyone a merry Christmas.
Cricket
It was a merry Christmas from Kevin Pietersen and family.
Sachin Tendulkar was reminiscing.
English cricket bade farewell to a great.
Warwickshire shared a Christmas message.
Athletics
Usain Bolt and family donned matching outfits
Golf
Sergio Garcia enjoyed time with Santa.
Justin Rose wished everyone a happy Christmas.
Basketball
LeBron James was looking forward to getting on the court.
Steph Curry was celebrating the holidays.
Hockey
Great Britain Hockey got in on the festive cheer too.
