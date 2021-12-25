25 December 2021

The stars celebrate – Christmas Day sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 25.

Football

Premier League stars past and present wished everyone a merry Christmas.

Cricket

It was a merry Christmas from Kevin Pietersen and family.

Sachin Tendulkar was reminiscing.

English cricket bade farewell to a great.

Warwickshire shared a Christmas message.

Athletics

Usain Bolt and family donned matching outfits

Golf

Sergio Garcia enjoyed time with Santa.

Justin Rose wished everyone a happy Christmas.

Basketball

LeBron James was looking forward to getting on the court.

Steph Curry was celebrating the holidays.

Hockey

Great Britain Hockey got in on the festive cheer too.

