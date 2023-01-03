Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Saudi Arabia (Amr Nabil/AP)
03 January 2023

Thoughts with Hamlin and Ronaldo arrives in Riyadh – Tuesday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
03 January 2023

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 3.

American Football

Thoughts were with Damar Hamlin.

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Riyadh.

Final farewells to Pele.

David Raya celebrated Liverpool’s scalp.

Reece James was on the mend.

Neil Warnock made some money.

RB Salzburg had a bone to pick with Leeds.

Motor Racing

Happy birthday Michael Schumacher.

Tributes were paid to Ken Block.

Valtteri Bottas explored New Zealand.

Darts

No final nerves for Michael Smith.

Cricket

Azeem Rafiq watched on as drama unfolded in the BBL.

Athletics

Usain Bolt reminisced.

