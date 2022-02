Today at the Winter Olympics: Dodds and Mouat in semi-final as Muir soars

Great Britain are beginning to muscle in on medal contention on the third day of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, with chances emerging in curling and freestyle. Meanwhile, some of the biggest international names are also beginning their respective quests for glory.

Here, the PA news agency provides a quick guide to what has happened so far on Monday at the Winter Olympics – and the highlights still to come.

What’s happened so far?

Seventeen-year-old Kirsty Muir soared into the women’s freestyle Big Air final by finishing seventh in her qualification round on the site of a former state-owned steel mill. Team-mate Katie Summerhayes missed out on the final by one place.

Great Britain’s curlers had already booked their semi-final place but they wrapped up their round-robin campaign with victory over the United States – confirming a last four clash against old foes Norway.

American superstar Mikaela Shiffrin failed to finish the giant-slalom while 15-year-old Kamila Valieva landed the first quad jumps by a woman in Olympic history as Russia eased to victory in the figure skating team event.

What’s coming up?

Dodds (left) and Mouat are set for a curling semi-final

Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat continue their mixed curling medal quest when they face the Norwegians in the last four (1205 UK). Victory would propel them into a gold medal showdown on Tuesday, whilst a loss would still see them into a shoot-out for bronze.

James Woods was aiming to join Muir in the freestyle Big Air final, while Ellia Smeding was set to become the first British woman to compete in a long-track speed-skating event since 1980 when she went in the women’s 1500m (0830 UK).

Quote of the day

`I was so happy and I'm really excited to be in the finals. It's a dream come true. There's a few things I can improve on and everyone goes into a final in the hope of doing their best.

TV Guide

Winter Olympics Live – BBC One 0035, BBC Two 0600, BBC One 0915, BBC Two 1300

Curling – Eurosport 1 0600, 1230

Ice hockey – Eurosport 2 0430, 1435, Eurosport 1 1415

Figure skating – Eurosport 1 0115, 0430

Freestyle skiing – Eurosport 2 0200

Snowboarding – Eurosport 2 0320, 0625

Cross-Country skiing – Eurosport 2 0810, Eurosport 1 1025

Biathlon – Eurosport 1 0820

Speed skating – Eurosport 2 1030

Luge – Eurosport 2 1205, 1330

Alpine skiing – Eurosport 1 0250 (Tue).