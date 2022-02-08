Today at the Winter Olympics: GB curlers lose bronze medal match against Sweden

Great Britain’s Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds missed out on a mixed curling bronze medal on the fourth day of the Winter Olympics

The pair went down 9-3 against Sweden to leave Britain waiting for a first medal of the Games.

Earlier 17-year-old Kirsty Muir finished fifth in the women’s freestyle Big Air competition.

Here, the PA news agency provides a quick guide to what has happened so far on Tuesday at the Winter Olympics – and the highlights still to come.

What’s happened so far?

Mouat and Dodds had to shrug off the memory of Monday’s semi-final defeat to Norway as they returned to the ice to face the Swedes in a battle for bronze in the mixed team competition.

But Almida De Val scored four for Sweden in the second end to effectively end the British pair’s chances.

Muir landed a rare ‘dub 12’ trick as she finished in a superb fifth place on her Olympic debut in the freestyle Big Air.

The 17-year-old crashed on her last of three runs as she aimed to improve into medal contention, but will take plenty of confidence into the slopestyle event later in the Games.

The event was won by Gu, the American-born 18-year-old who now represents China. Meanwhile, Chen produced a flawless, world record-breaking short program to take the lead in the men’s figure skating competition.

What’s coming up?

Andrew Young, who made the Games in the nick of time after battling Covid, was set to compete in the men’s cross-country sprint alongside British team-mate James Clugnet.

Cornelius Kersten was also in action later on Tuesday, as he was set to become the first British men’s long-tracker since 1992 when he takes part in the 1500m.

Quote of the day

I wanted to go for it and I'm proud of myself for doing that. Getting to the final, I knew I'd be happiest if I really went for it. The level was insane and I'm super-happy.

