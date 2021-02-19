Together is stronger for Van Dijk and Gomez – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 19.

Soccer

Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez working hard to regain fitness.

Jesse Lingard is ready for the weekend.

England went back to the ’90s for some Alan Shearer brilliance.

James Rodriguez enjoyed some family time.

Jordan Henderson will miss fans at the Merseyside derby.

Former Manchester United midfielder Paddy Crerand turned 82.

FIFA wished Paris St Germain striker Mauro Icardi a happy 28th birthday.

Cricket

Stuart Broad gave us a guided tour.

Virat Kohli was putting in the work ahead of the third Test.

KP was impressed with the venue for that Day/Night Test.

Tennis

On this day in 2006 Andy Murray won his first ATP tour title.

Daniil Medvedev reached the Australian Open final.

Stefanos Tsitsipas was graceful in defeat.

And thanked Melbourne for the hospitality.

Karolina Muchova welcomed the return of fans in Australia.

Hana Mandlikova is celebrating her 59th birthday.

Snowboarding

Katie Ormerod is looking forward to the World Championships as she continues her comeback from injury.

Mia Brookes is sure to be a star of the future, striking gold at just 14.

Skeleton

Eleven years ago today Amy Williams won gold in Vancouver.

Taekwondo

Lutalo Muhammad is focused in an Olympic year.