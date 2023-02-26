Tommy Fury beats Jake Paul by split decision in Saudi Arabia grudge match

Tommy Fury defeated Jake Paul by split decision after eight rounds to settle their grudge match in Saudi Arabia.

The long-standing feud finally came to a conclusion at Diriyah Arena on Sunday evening, after two previous scheduled meetings had to be cancelled.

Fury, who remains determined to emulate brother Tyson by becoming a world champion, took a standing count for a knockdown in the final round – with the British fighter claiming to have slipped – but had earlier done enough to earn a split decision on the judges’ cards.

As well as claiming the newly-made WBC Diriyah Belt with victory over YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul, Fury, who was defending an undefeated 8-0 professional record, will controversially earn a place in the WBC cruiserweight rankings.

It will also prove a lucrative evening’s work for Fury after his father John accepted Cleveland-born Paul’s double-or-nothing offer at Thursday’s pre-fight press conference.

Paul was penalised a point for holding in the fifth round, with British fighter Fury also facing a deduction in the next.

The judges scored what was at times a scrappy contest 75-74 Paul, 76-73 and 76-73 Fury.

Defeat ends Paul’s perfect 6-0 record, which included bouts against the likes of ex-NBA player Nate Robinson as well as MMA athletes Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley.

Speaking ringside, broadcast on BT Sport Box Office, Fury said afterwards: “For the past two-and-a-half years this has consumed my life but tonight I secured my own legacy. This is a world title for me.

“This was my first main event. I will come back bigger and better and stronger, if he wants the rematch he can bring it on.”

Paul complained of feeling sick while in camp and hurting his arm.

The American added: “I have already won in life, in every single way. I have amazing friends and family.

“This is a humbling experience, but I will get back in the gym and we will be back.”