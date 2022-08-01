01 August 2022

Tony Finau claims second straight PGA Tour victory

By NewsChain Sport
01 August 2022

Tony Finau on Sunday clinched back-to-back tour titles with a five-stroke win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

The American, who won the 3M Open the previous week, was barely troubled through his final round in Detroit as he split six birdies with a single bogey to finish 26 under for the tournament.

His score was well-clear of runners-up Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Young and Taylor Pendrith, who were all tied on -21.

Speaking to reporters after his victory, Finau said: “What a wonderful couple of weeks it’s been.

“I won the golf tournament last week and for some reason I left – bogeying the 18th hole – I had kind of a sour taste in my mouth.

“I think it just gave me extra motivation to put myself there again this week and just prove to myself the type of champion that I am.”

England’s Matt Wallace was the best of the British contingent, finishing equal 10th on 16 under.

