15 September 2022

Tributes as Roger Federer announces retirement – Thursday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
15 September 2022

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 15.

Tennis

Roger Federer walked away.

Football

Alan Shearer had a laugh.

What a goal!

Manchester City’s players celebrated their late win.

Ruben Dias modelled Portugal’s new kit.

Neil Warnock had his say.

Cricket

Stuart Broad reflected on England’s Test match summer.

Cycling

British Cycling backtracked.

