28 October 2021

Twins for Ronaldo and the end of City’s run – Thursday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 28.

Football

Two more members of the Ronaldo family are coming.

TODO: define component type factbox

Man City were left reflecting on a rare Carabao Cup loss.

TODO: define component type factbox

Leicester were celebrating a shootout victory.

Some Thursday wisdom from Romelu Lukaku.

Christian Benteke remembers a goal many people may have forgotten.

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas enjoyed some R&R.

Lando Norris was getting down on the golf course.

Mercedes turned the clock back.

Cricket

Ben Stokes doesn’t need reminding.

Another day, another great view from KP.

Then he went for a swim.

TODO: define component type factbox

Tennis

Jamie Murray marked a special day.

TODO: define component type factbox

Johanna Konta was dressed for the season.

