Tyler Blackett leaves Forest to join FC Cincinnati on free transfer
18:11pm, Fri 06 Aug 2021
Nottingham Forest have announced defender Tyler Blackett has joined Major League Soccer outfit FC Cincinnati on a free transfer.
The move sees the 27-year-old reunite with Cincinnati boss Jaap Stam, who previously managed him at Reading.
Blackett joined Forest last summer after four seasons with the Royals and made 14 Sky Bet Championship appearances for the east midlands club last season.
Prior to Reading he was with Manchester United and had loan spells with Blackpool, Birmingham and Celtic.