Tyrrell Hatton finishes tied first after day two of Wells Fargo Championship

Englishman Tyrrell Hatton has finished tied first after the second day at the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte on Friday, with the 31-year-old having a day out with the putter.

Hatton finished the day with six-under 71 to move up and finish the day tied on eight-under with Americans Nate Lashley and Wyndham Clark after 36 holes at Quail Hollow.

He had a great closing stretch hitting a 26-foot eagle putt on the seventh hole and made three putts of 25 feet or more on the last four holes.

Speaking after the second round, Tyrrell Hatton said it was “nice” to see some of the more challenging putts go in.

“They’re not the type of putts that you hole consistently, so to finish the round that way, I’m obviously very pleased with that,” Hatton said.

“There was a lot of good par saves where short game helped me out and that kept me in it and I’m thankful to have a good finish… I hope that continues over the weekend.

“I always try my best and this week on tough golf courses is no difference.”

The one-time PGA Tour winner had one eagle, six birdies and two bogeys in a successful day on the tough course.

After a great start yesterday, Tommy Fleetwood dropped down to 10th with two birdies and two bogeys to finish the day six-under.

Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy didn’t have the same success, with just two birdies and four bogeys, finishing the day one-under par.

The three-time winner of this event just scraped through the make the cut to the third round.