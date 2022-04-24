24 April 2022

Tyson Fury and Liverpool celebrate big wins – Sunday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
24 April 2022

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 24.

Boxing

Tyson Fury beat Dillian Whyte.

Football

Liverpool boosted their title hopes with derby victory over Everton.

Chelsea edged out West Ham.

Unbelievable Jeff!

Becks loves spring.

Stuart Pearce celebrated his 60th birthday.

Neymar was celebrating Paris St Germain’s title win.

What a strike from Joelinton!

Christian Eriksen reflected on Saturday’s visit of old friends.

John Terry enjoyed his time on the golf course.

Tennis

Genie Bouchard teed off.

[xdelx]

Serena finally made it to the tea room.

[xdelx]

Emma Raducanu enjoyed her week in Germany.

[xdelx]

Cricket

Jos Buttler travelled in style.

[xdelx]

Jonny Bairstow had his work cut out.

[xdelx]

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Russian troops have ‘tacit permission’ to use rape as a weapon, says top human rights lawyer

news

Harry meets king of Netherlands after enjoying pint with friends in Irish pub

news

Arsenal fan Lewis Hamilton keen to turn Chelsea into a profit-making and winning machine

news