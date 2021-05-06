Tyson Fury believes he will give Anthony Joshua ‘a good hiding’

Tyson Fury believes he is in for a straightforward night’s work if he faces Anthony Joshua this summer, insisting he will cut through his heavyweight rival “like a hot knife through cheese”.

It is believed the British pair are close to finalising a deal to fight in late July or early August in Saudi Arabia in a showdown that would put all four major world titles in boxing’s blue-riband division on the line.

Fury, the WBC champion, joined Eddie Hearn – the promoter of Joshua, who holds the WBA, IBF and WBO titles – on the BBC’s No Passion, No Point podcast to discuss how he thinks the much-anticipated blockbuster bout would unfold.

Tyson Fury, centre, is the WBC heavyweight champion (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)

“I can’t wait to get the big dosser in the ring and give him a good hiding and prove to the world what a fake he is, and that there is only one dominant heavyweight champion and he goes by the name of the Gypsy King,” Fury said.

“I will cut Anthony Joshua down like a hot knife through cheese. That’s how easy it’s going to be. When he gets cracked in the jaw, it’s like getting a boiled egg with a split down the middle, it can’t be repaired. He will go.

“I’ll even give my gameplan away: it will be a check left hook straight to the temple, his legs will go and he’ll fall on his face. He may get back up and then I’ll knock him out with the overhand right. Good night, enough said.”

Hearn – who sat down with Fury in Texas, where the pair will attend this weekend’s bout between Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders – swiftly countered by saying Joshua would prevail inside nine rounds.

Anthony Joshua is the WBA, IBF and WBO champion in boxing's blue riband division (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

But the unbeaten Fury added: “You’ve got your boy, you’ve built him up from scratch, you’ve done an absolutely fantastic job, by the way. You took an amateur boxer and made him into a superstar boxer and the finished article.

“It’s just a shame that he has to be in the same era as the Gypsy King. AJ couldn’t lace my boots. He hasn’t got the minerals to fight me. There’s only one difference between me and him: he’s a businessman and I’m a spartan.

“You can have all the money in the world, what can you take with you? Nothing. Everything on this world will stay here but you know what, they’ll be talking about me in 1,000 years – the Gypsy King from England. Enough said.”