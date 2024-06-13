Tyson Fury ‘counting down the days until redemption’ after Oleksandr Usyk defeat

Tyson Fury has resumed training ahead of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk as he targets “redemption” for the only defeat of his career.

Fury and Usyk will lock horns again on December 21 after the Ukrainian became undisputed world heavyweight champion by winning on slit decision in their first meeting on May 18.

Speaking for the first time since that thrilling clash in Saudi Arabia, Fury published footage on social media of him hitting a punch bag before vowing to take revenge.

“Counting down the days until I can get my redemption on Usyk. December the 21st is going to be my time.

“I’ve done everything in boxing, but I ain’t come back from a loss. And I relish it, the chance to come back and redeem myself. Get up! December 21st is all me. Undisputed here we come.”

In a caption accompanying the post, Fury insists he knows the reasons for his defeat to Usyk, who now holds the WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF belts.

“The path to redemption is all mine. I know what I have to do, I saw my shortcomings and best believe I am inevitable.”

Fury dominated the middle rounds of the first fight and appeared to be headed for victory, but in a dramatic ninth Usyk landed a series of heavy blows and the Briton was saved by the bell having completed a standing eight count.

It was enough to swing a compelling night in Usyk’s favour and after finishing strongly, he was crowned the first undisputed world heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 2000.

The rematch is eagerly awaited and Fury will need to devise a new gameplan, as well as react to the work of his corner on the night.

The 35-year-old revealed after the fight that his trainer Sugar Hill Steward, second Andy Lee and father John all “believed we were up”, while the communication in between rounds was confused.

By the time their collide in December, Usyk may have been stripped of the IBF belt for his failure to meet its mandatory challenger.