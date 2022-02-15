Tyson Fury has no thirst for endorsing gambling, alcohol or drugs

Tyson Fury has revealed he will never endorse gambling, alcohol or drugs ahead of the launch of his new energy drink this week.

Four different flavours of Furocity energy drink will go on sale in Iceland stores on Wednesday and also be available online at Amazon or on the Gypsy King official merchandise website.

While Fury has turned down “millions of dollars” in recent years to advertise various other products, he has decided to team up with supermarket chain Iceland to sell his own energy drink.

It will not be the start of an expanding business portfolio though and the WBC belt holder insisted he will not advertise addictive vices which can impact on mental health given his own struggles in that area.

Fury told the PA news agency: “I am against advertising gambling, alcohol, CBD oils and so forth and so on.

“It leads to mental health struggles in my opinion and can cause people to commit suicide.

“Alcohol, drugs and gambling is a no-no for me because I have come from those dark places and I don’t want to return. I wouldn’t want anyone else to return there so I could benefit from a few extra dollars in my account.”

The Briton has been open about his mental health battle since he secured a shock world title victory over Wladimir Klitschko in Dusseldorf in 2015.

After becoming unified champion of the heavyweight division, Fury went close to three years without returning to the ring and saw his weight balloon to 27 stone while he also faced suicidal thoughts.

He eventually recovered and resumed his career to extend his record to 31 wins and one draw from 32 bouts following the most recent contest of his epic trilogy with Deontay Wilder.

Next up for the Wythenshawe boxer is a scheduled clash with fellow Briton Dillian Whyte, who has been quiet on social media since an agreement was reached for the fight.

“This could help Dillian with his training, for sure,” Fury said of his new Furocity energy drink.

“And it would be the only time he will ever get to taste Tyson Fury and then put me down!”

The four Furocity energy drink flavours have a nod to boxing with black and blue raspberry, sour cherry knockout, sour apple punch and also original while a sugar-free version is set to be released.

The content of the energy drink is below the Government’s sugar tax threshold and more items under the branding could be in stock towards the end of this year with chewing gum and an ice lolly being worked on.

“My main competitors are Monster and Red Bull and I am not here to take part, we’re here to take over,” Fury insisted at the launch of Furocity at Park Plaza Hotel in Waterloo.

“An energy drink, I find a harmless boost in the morning. I drink them every day anyway so I thought it would be absolutely fantastic to have my own one available.”