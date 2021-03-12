Tyson Fury says Anthony Joshua fight is ‘nowhere near’ being finalised

Tyson Fury has heaped doubt on his prospective summer showdown with Anthony Joshua by insisting the fight is “nowhere near” being finalised.

Fury claims he has stopped training and is drinking up to 12 pints of lager a day while the pair’s respective promoters continue negotiations for the heavyweight unification showdown.

In the interview with iFL TV, the 32-year-old Fury also ruled out returning to fight in the UK and insisted he will finish his career in Las Vegas.

Fury said: “Until I’ve got a date and a load of money in my pocket, there’s no fight.

I've stopped training now, I'm on holiday. I'm doing anything between eight to 10 to 12 pints of lager a day at the minute - I'm not eating though, so I'm just getting my calories through alcohol.

“There’s a lot of things going on that people don’t know behind the scenes that can scupper a fight like that. We’re nowhere near at the moment.

“Do I think the fight will eventually happen sooner or later? Yes. It has to happen. But do I think it’s imminent? No. I’m not going to hold my breath for it.”

Fury last fought when he beat Deontay Wilder over a year ago to claim the WBC title and has not ruled out facing the American for a third time if talks with Joshua’s camp stall.

“I’m open to fighting Fred Flintstone and his cousin,” added Fury. “I’ve got two fights this year and I don’t care who it’s with – Joe Bloggs, Mike Tyson, Fred Flintstone, anybody.

Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury II – MGM Grand (PA Archive)

“Don’t write Wilder out of the equation next, I could be having the trilogy fight with him yet. There is a lot going on behind the scenes and Wilder could be next.”

Whoever Fury steps into the ring with, he insists the bout will not take place in Britain, where he last fought against Francesco Pianeta in August 2018.

“I won’t ever box here again – finished,” added Fury.

“My home city now is Vegas, I’ve had my last three fights there. I intend to stay there and end my career over there.”