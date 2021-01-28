United against racism and life in quarantine – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 28.

Football

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire spoke out against online racist abuse aimed at Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial.

As did Anton Ferdinand.

Marcus Rashford and Fred showed their support.

Rio Ferdinand was made to eat his words.

TODO: define component type factbox

Liam Gallagher was delighted with Manchester United’s loss.

No goals, but plenty of passes for Chelsea fans to enjoy.

Happy birthday to Jamie Carragher.

A big win for Aaron Ramsey’s Juventus.

And a big birthday for his team-mate Gianluigi Buffon.

While in training, Cristiano Ronaldo’s team won.

TODO: define component type factbox

Christian Fuchs is not happy.

But Mesut Ozil was.

North Yorkshire’s Middlesbrough have a problem with Sheffield United’s stat.

A milestone for Cesar Azpilicueta.

A new addition to the Almiron family.

From goals to foals for Michael Owen!

Cricket

The India quarantine goes on for England players.

TODO: define component type factbox

Jos Buttler

Mark Wood took the time to reflect on the Sri Lanka series.

TODO: define component type factbox

Tennis

Will quarantine ever end for Heather Watson?

Heather Watson

Jamie Murray put in the work.

Naomi Osaka has invested in a women’s football team in North Carolina.

Simona Halep felt proud.

Sofia Kenin and Jelena Ostapenko hit the court.

Petra power.

Athletics

An Olympic champion was celebrating her birthday.

TODO: define component type factbox

Dina Asher-Smith cannot wait to get back at it.

MMA

Conor McGregor was “back on the horse”.

TODO: define component type factbox

Formula One

Mick Schumacher hit the track in a Ferrari.

Golf

Nice day for it.

Rickie Fowler is ready to go.

Rowing

Helen Glover has unfinished business.

Boxing

Ricky Hatton went back through the archives.

TODO: define component type factbox

TODO: define component type factbox

Darts

Adrian Lewis is ready for the Masters this weekend.

Jamie Hughes gave an update on his injury.

Cycling

Parenthood problems.

Wrestling

WWE had a new royal (rumble) correspondent!