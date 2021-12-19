US Open champion Emma Raducanu crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year
US Open champion Emma Raducanu has capped an extraordinary 2021 by being named the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year.
The 19-year-old completed a fairytale in New York in September as she became the first qualifier ever to win a grand slam tennis tournament.
She also became the first British woman since Virginia Wade in 1977 to win a grand slam, and claimed the title without dropping a set.
Her achievements have made her one of British sport’s biggest stars, and she claimed the prestigious BBC prize ahead of Olympic gold medallists Tom Daley and Adam Peaty.
Tyson Fury, Raheem Sterling and Dame Sarah Storey were the other three individuals shortlisted for the award, with Sir Lewis Hamilton, who came so close to winning a record eighth Formula One title earlier this month, omitted.
