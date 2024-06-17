US Open day four: Misses will haunt Rory McIlroy for life says Nick Faldo

Sir Nick Faldo believes Rory McIlroy will be haunted forever by letting the US Open slip through his fingers at Pinehurst.

Four birdies in the space of five holes from the ninth had given McIlroy a two-shot lead in pursuit of a fifth major title and first since 2014, only for the world number three to bogey three of the last four holes.

That devastating run included missed par putts of two feet, six inches and three feet, nine inches on the 16th and 18th respectively and allowed Bryson DeChambeau to claim his second US Open title with a brilliant par save from sand on the last.

Commentating for Sky Sports, six-time major winner Faldo said: “That’s going to haunt Rory for the rest of his life, those two misses.”

McIlroy did not speak to the media after his devastating loss and DeChambeau expressed sympathy for his beaten rival.

“For him to miss that putt (on 18), I would never wish that on anybody,” DeChambeau said after a final round of 71 left him six under par, a shot ahead of McIlroy and two clear of Patrick Cantlay and Tony Finau.

“I think that fire in him is only going to continue to grow. He’s going to win more major championships.

“I have nothing but respect for how he plays the game of golf because, to be honest, when he was climbing up the leaderboard, he was two ahead, I was like, Uh-oh, uh-oh. But luckily things went my way.”

Quote of the day

Statistic of the day

Top statistician Justin Ray highlights how McIlroy’s par miss on the 16th came out of the blue.

Shot of the day

There can be only one winner, DeChambeau hitting a stunning shot from 55 yards from a bunker on the last to set up the winning par.

Round of the day

A closing 71 was DeChambeau’s only round over par all week, but it was good enough to seal the title thanks to a brilliant par save on the 18th.

Hardest hole

The eighth hole was the hardest in the final round with just three birdies, 24 bogeys, four double bogeys and a triple bogey leading to a scoring average of 4.430.

Easiest hole

With the tee moved up and the hole reduced to just 316 yards, it was no surprise the par-four 13th played the easiest on Sunday. Daniel Berger made the only eagle, but there were 41 birdies and just five bogeys for an average of 3.490.

When is the next major?

The 152nd Open Championship will take place at Royal Troon from July 18-21.