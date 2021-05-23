US PGA Championship day three: Veteran Phil Mickelson on verge of history

Phil Mickelson will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the 103rd US PGA Championship as he bids to become the oldest winner in major history.

A 280/1 outsider at the start of the week, Mickelson carded a rollercoaster third round of 70 at Kiawah Island to edge ahead of two-time winner Brooks Koepka, who also carded a 70 following a three-putt bogey on the 18th.

Former Open champion Louis Oosthuizen is two shots off the lead, with American Kevin Streelman on four under and the South African pair of Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Branden Grace another stroke back.

Julius Boros has the distinction of being the oldest major winner after claiming the US PGA title in 1968 at the age of 48. Mickelson will celebrate his 51st birthday on June 16.

Tweet of the day

Journalist Kyle Porter reacts with a suitable image of Brooks Koepka as he closed in on Mickelson’s lead.

Quote of the day

“I don’t know and I don’t care, to be honest” – Jon Rahm doesn’t mince his words when asked how the course would play for the later starters.

Shot of the day

Phil Mickelson hit a stunning approach to the par-five second from 267 yards.

Round of the day

It was not the lowest score of the day, but Mickelson’s 70 was certainly the most entertaining and promised to be so much better.

Statistic of the day

Brooks Koepka is seeking a third US PGA title in four years.

Easiest hole

The par-five seventh again played to an average of 4.6, with Koepka playing the hole in four under par across the three rounds.

Toughest hole

The 17th was also the toughest hole for the second day running, playing to an average of 3.38.

Weather forecast

Partly cloudy with dry conditions largely anticipated, though a stray light shower cannot be ruled out in the afternoon. Westerly winds of 7-13 mph are forecast for Sunday morning before shifting southwesterly around midday and increasing to 12-17 mph with gusts of 18-22 mph for the afternoon hours.

Key tee times

2.40pm BST – Rory McIlroy7.10pm BST – Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Branden Grace7.20pm BST – Louis Oosthuizen, Kevin Streelman7.30pm BST – Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka