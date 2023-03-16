16 March 2023

Verstappen’s stomach bug and Murray in awe of Curry – Thursday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
16 March 2023

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 16.

F1

Max Verstappen is feeling better as Saudi Arabian Grand Prix looms.

Basketball

Andy Murray was in awe of Stephen Curry’s 50-point show for Golden State Warriors.

Football

It was a big day for an Everton striker.

Arsenal hoped a former favourite enjoyed his 34th.

Boxing

Tyson Fury was reunited with his right-hand man.

Cricket

Sam Billings was baffled.

Rugby Union

It was a special day, too, for George Ford.

