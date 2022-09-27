27 September 2022

Virgil van Bike and England reflect on Germany draw – Tuesday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 27.

Football

Virgil van Dijk was on his bike.

Toni Duggan announced she is having a baby.

England reflected on an entertaining draw.

Although somebody missed out on the entertainment.

Fabian Delph announced his retirement.

Cricket

KP was out on the course.

