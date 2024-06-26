26 June 2024

Wales’ Gerwyn Price to miss World Cup of Darts

By NewsChain Sport
Welshman Gerwyn Price has been ruled out of the World Cup of Darts this weekend.

The world number four was due to defend Wales’ 2023 title with team-mate Jonny Clayton in Frankfurt but has withdrawn due to health issues.

He will be replaced by Jim Williams, who is the third highest-ranked Welsh player.

Price said in a statement: “I’m massively disappointed that I’m having to miss the World Cup and I always love representing Wales.

“I wish Jonny and Jim Williams the best of luck this weekend and hopefully they can bring back the title again.”

Wales retain their second seed status and will enter the tournament in the second-round stage on Saturday.

England’s pairing of Luke Humphries and Michael Smith are the top seeds.

