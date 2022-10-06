06 October 2022

Walker’s fitness update and Norris’ new wheels – Thursday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
06 October 2022

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 6.

Football

Kyle Walker reacted to having surgery.

Current and former Tottenham players paid tribute to Gian Piero Ventrone after his death aged 61.

Aymeric Laporte had a laugh.

European wins for Chelsea and Manchester City.

Rio Ferdinand sang Jude Bellingham’s praises.

Declan Rice cleared things up.

Cricket

Virat Kohli headed Down Under.

Motor Racing

Lewis Hamilton felt inspirational.

Lando Norris’ new wheels.

Mick Schumacher got in the Japanese spirit with a special cherry blossom helmet.

Rugby Union

England are World Cup ready.

Golf

Ian Poulter was loving life out on the course.

