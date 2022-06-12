12 June 2022

Wayne Rooney and Tyson Fury meet Ed Sheeran – Sunday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
12 June 2022

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 12.

Football

Wayne Rooney met Ed Sheeran.

Kai Havertz turned 23.

Richarlison celebrated.

Sam Dingle is a Forest fan.

Cricket

Ben Stokes passed the time!

Life’s a beach for Virat Kohli.

KP was still away.

Winners are grinners.

Boxing

Daniel Dubois got the win.

Sheeran was a popular guy.

Formula One

Another bad day at the office for Charles Leclerc.

Fernando Alonso was setting records.

MMA

Conor McGregor was thirsty.

